See All Physicians Assistants in Kalamazoo, MI
Colene Wade, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Colene Wade, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Colene Wade, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kalamazoo, MI. 

Colene Wade works at WMed Health in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Paige Hickson, PA-C
Paige Hickson, PA-C
4.9 (53)
View Profile
Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C
Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C
4.8 (60)
View Profile
Jessica Umlor, PA-C
Jessica Umlor, PA-C
5.0 (95)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Msukcms Pediatrics Clinic
    1000 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 337-6500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Colene Wade?

    Jun 03, 2019
    I had a Wonderful experience with Colene. I highly recommend her!
    Rett Olmsted in Shelbyville, MI — Jun 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Colene Wade, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Colene Wade, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Colene Wade to family and friends

    Colene Wade's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Colene Wade

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Colene Wade, PA-C.

    About Colene Wade, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588957963
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colene Wade, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colene Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Colene Wade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Colene Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Colene Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colene Wade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colene Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colene Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Colene Wade, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.