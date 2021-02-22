Colette Dumont, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colette Dumont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Colette Dumont, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Colette Dumont, ARNP
Colette Dumont, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH. They graduated from University of Washington.
Colette Dumont works at
Colette Dumont's Office Locations
1
The Counseling Center1 Main St Ste 206, Nashua, NH 03064 Directions (603) 689-7890
2
Counseling Center of Nashua148 Coolidge Ave, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 883-0005
3
Counseling Center of Nashua24 Front St Ste 304, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 883-0005
4
Counseling Center of Nashua414 State St, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 883-0005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Colette for many years now and she is always attentive to my issues with medications. Either new or currently being taken. Always always willing to call me if I have a need or a question .
About Colette Dumont, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063467041
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Colette Dumont has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Colette Dumont accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colette Dumont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Colette Dumont. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colette Dumont.
