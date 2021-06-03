Colin Browne, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colin Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Colin Browne, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Colin Browne, LCPC is a Counselor in Waldorf, MD.
Colin Browne works at
LCA Psychological Associates, LLC11315 Pembrooke Sq Ste 112A, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions
I saw Dr. Browne when I was 15/16 so 10 years ago and he changed my life for the better. Without him, I would've never understood my own turmoil while still being supported. As a teenager, I was in a new place, many life changes, not for the better but his appointments were always a beacon of hope, safety and clarity. The reason I know therapy works is because of him. Thank you so much, Colin, I'm happier than I was then by tenfold and it all started with you. 10 years sober from my ED behaviors almost as well. Thank you for everything you did.
Colin Browne accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
