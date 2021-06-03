See All Counselors in Waldorf, MD
Colin Browne, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Colin Browne, LCPC is a Counselor in Waldorf, MD. 

Colin Browne works at LCA Psychological Associates, LLC in Waldorf, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    LCA Psychological Associates, LLC
    11315 Pembrooke Sq Ste 112A, Waldorf, MD 20603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Affective Disorders, Psychotic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2021
    I saw Dr. Browne when I was 15/16 so 10 years ago and he changed my life for the better. Without him, I would've never understood my own turmoil while still being supported. As a teenager, I was in a new place, many life changes, not for the better but his appointments were always a beacon of hope, safety and clarity. The reason I know therapy works is because of him. Thank you so much, Colin, I'm happier than I was then by tenfold and it all started with you. 10 years sober from my ED behaviors almost as well. Thank you for everything you did.
    Julia Cole — Jun 03, 2021
    About Colin Browne, LCPC

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679703938
