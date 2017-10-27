Colleen Bonner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Colleen Bonner, FNP-C
Overview of Colleen Bonner, FNP-C
Colleen Bonner, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Peoria, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Colleen Bonner's Office Locations
- 1 8914 N 91st Ave Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85345 Directions (236) 877-0100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Colleen Bonner?
I have Colleen Bonner as my primary. She is the best. She Does Listen AND She Is Full Of resources. Her staff on Bethany Home are excellent also. She has always been caring. I could never see her not listening. She has helped me in every medical way and with my mental well being just by listening and being concerned. I never want to lose her as my primary.
About Colleen Bonner, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154762888
Frequently Asked Questions
Colleen Bonner accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colleen Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Colleen Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Bonner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Bonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Bonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.