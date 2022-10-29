See All Family Doctors in Bossier City, LA
Colleen Cline, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Colleen Cline, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. 

Colleen Cline works at Family Medicine Associates in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Associates
    2449 Hospital Dr Ste 420, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Oct 29, 2022
    Had my semi annual checkup for health maintenance and wellness. Great visit, listened well and answered all of my questions.
    J Alan Young — Oct 29, 2022
    About Colleen Cline, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1568748986
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colleen Cline, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Colleen Cline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Colleen Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Colleen Cline works at Family Medicine Associates in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on Colleen Cline’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Colleen Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Cline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

