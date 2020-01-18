Dr. Conoley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colleen Conoley, PHD
Dr. Colleen Conoley, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Omaha, NE.
Dr. Conoley's Office Locations
- 1 11330 Q St Ste 205, Omaha, NE 68137 Directions (402) 597-2290
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Went in several times for proper testing and interviews with child and parents. Appreciated diagnosis and recommendations, although I would have preferred a magic cure!
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1275548133
Dr. Conoley accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conoley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
