Dr. Colleen Daniel, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Colleen Daniel, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They graduated from PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dr. Colleen Daniel30211 Avenida de las Bandera Ste 200, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Directions (657) 223-1690
Offices of Dr. Colleen Daniel11 Mareblu Ste 200, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (657) 223-1690Monday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When my daughter was referred for a neuropsyche evaluation, I shopped around to make sure we chose the best provider. Some were all online, some only did a few types of tests and most didnt work with insurance. Dr. Colleen Daniel's neuropsyche evaluation, however, provides a full slate of puzzles, tests and challenges, in-person, in just 2 half days and she works with insurance. I was thrilled and somewhat amazed that she got my daughter, who is very challenging to direct, to complete all the tests. The findings were extremely helpful! All data-backed, with thorough explanations of the tests, score ranges and practical results, and they were consistent with the behaviors we see firsthand. Her recommendations for care and school accommodations were spot on. She clearly stated the nuances I've long observed but couldn't put into words. I'm so grateful we finally have a reliable road map for a better future for our daughter. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Colleen Daniel, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1982803557
Education & Certifications
- St. Jude Medical Center
- County Of San Bernardino
- PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
