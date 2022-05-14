See All Psychologists in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Dr. Colleen Daniel, PSY.D

Adolescent Psychology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Colleen Daniel, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They graduated from PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Daniel works at Dr. Colleen Daniel in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA with other offices in Aliso Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Colleen Daniel
    30211 Avenida de las Bandera Ste 200, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 223-1690
  2. 2
    Offices of Dr. Colleen Daniel
    11 Mareblu Ste 200, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 223-1690
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Asperger Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Asperger Syndrome

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dysgraphia Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 14, 2022
    When my daughter was referred for a neuropsyche evaluation, I shopped around to make sure we chose the best provider. Some were all online, some only did a few types of tests and most didnt work with insurance. Dr. Colleen Daniel's neuropsyche evaluation, however, provides a full slate of puzzles, tests and challenges, in-person, in just 2 half days and she works with insurance. I was thrilled and somewhat amazed that she got my daughter, who is very challenging to direct, to complete all the tests. The findings were extremely helpful! All data-backed, with thorough explanations of the tests, score ranges and practical results, and they were consistent with the behaviors we see firsthand. Her recommendations for care and school accommodations were spot on. She clearly stated the nuances I've long observed but couldn't put into words. I'm so grateful we finally have a reliable road map for a better future for our daughter. Highly recommend!!
    Steph B — May 14, 2022
    About Dr. Colleen Daniel, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982803557
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Jude Medical Center
    Internship
    • County Of San Bernardino
    Medical Education
    • PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
