Colleen Matulaitis, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Colleen Matulaitis, NP

Colleen Matulaitis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD. 

Colleen Matulaitis works at Jill Porter CRNP PA in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Colleen Matulaitis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jill Porter
    1310 Belmont Ave Ste 302, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 358-5388
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 07, 2019
    Colleen is very thorough. I feel I am in good hands with her when it comes to my health
    Cynthia Buchness in Salisbury , MD — Jun 07, 2019
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609258664
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Wilmington University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colleen Matulaitis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Matulaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Colleen Matulaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Colleen Matulaitis works at Jill Porter CRNP PA in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Colleen Matulaitis’s profile.

    Colleen Matulaitis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Matulaitis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Matulaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Matulaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

