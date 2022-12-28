Colleen Stuckey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Stuckey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Colleen Stuckey, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Colleen Stuckey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Littleton, CO.
Colleen Stuckey works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeview Family Medicine13402 W Coal Mine Ave Ste 300, Littleton, CO 80127 Directions (303) 963-0566
-
2
Lakeview Family Medicine6169 S Balsam Way Ste 220, Littleton, CO 80123 Directions (303) 963-0566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best PCP I’ve had- caring and real! Very responsive
About Colleen Stuckey, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871720409
Frequently Asked Questions
Colleen Stuckey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Colleen Stuckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Colleen Stuckey works at
11 patients have reviewed Colleen Stuckey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Stuckey.
