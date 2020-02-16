Colleen Tetzlaff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP
Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colleen Tetzlaff's Office Locations
- 1 222 Auburn St Ste 103, Portland, ME 04103 Directions (207) 699-3838
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Colleen for over five years and for the first time in my 70 years have I completely trusted some one with my health care. Colleen has many approaches to health care and doesn’t have tunnel vision when it comes to looking at your medical situation. She is treating you the individual and not treating you as a statistic. She is way more through in her approach to health care than most MD and believes in treating the patients whole health perspective and not just a particular situation. Colleen also tries to educate you on all your health issues. The most important things in my life are family and friends and I’ve referred many to Colleen.
About Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710083233
Colleen Tetzlaff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colleen Tetzlaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Colleen Tetzlaff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Tetzlaff.
