See All Nurse Practitioners in Portland, ME
Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (41)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP

Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Colleen Tetzlaff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    222 Auburn St Ste 103, Portland, ME 04103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 699-3838
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Colleen Tetzlaff?

    Feb 16, 2020
    I have been a patient of Colleen for over five years and for the first time in my 70 years have I completely trusted some one with my health care. Colleen has many approaches to health care and doesn’t have tunnel vision when it comes to looking at your medical situation. She is treating you the individual and not treating you as a statistic. She is way more through in her approach to health care than most MD and believes in treating the patients whole health perspective and not just a particular situation. Colleen also tries to educate you on all your health issues. The most important things in my life are family and friends and I’ve referred many to Colleen.
    Rhonda Desrochers — Feb 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Colleen Tetzlaff to family and friends

    Colleen Tetzlaff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Colleen Tetzlaff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP.

    About Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710083233
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colleen Tetzlaff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Colleen Tetzlaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Colleen Tetzlaff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Tetzlaff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Tetzlaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Tetzlaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Colleen Tetzlaff, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.