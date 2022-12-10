See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Colleen Wisnosky, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Colleen Wisnosky, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Colleen Wisnosky, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Emory University School Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Colleen Wisnosky works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Randolph in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Nadine Scott, PA-C
Nadine Scott, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Donna Lang, MPAS
Donna Lang, MPAS
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology Pllc
    2015 Randolph Rd Ste 208, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Charlotte Gastro- Mooresville
    115 Commerce Pointe Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 377-4009
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Colleen Wisnosky?

    Dec 10, 2022
    I had several questions which she answered clearly and thoroughly. She is a good listener as well
    — Dec 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Colleen Wisnosky, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Colleen Wisnosky, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Colleen Wisnosky to family and friends

    Colleen Wisnosky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Colleen Wisnosky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Colleen Wisnosky, PA-C.

    About Colleen Wisnosky, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346301249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colleen Wisnosky, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Wisnosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Colleen Wisnosky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Colleen Wisnosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Colleen Wisnosky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Wisnosky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Wisnosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Wisnosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Colleen Wisnosky, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.