Collin Maloney, RPA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Collin Maloney, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY.
Locations
1
Crouse Medical Practice739 Irving Ave Ste 340, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7747Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Collin Maloney?
I would recommend Collin Maloney to someone in need of neurological care; this is my 3rd year working w him. His overall bedside manor is among the best I've had. His curiosity about how I experience my condition demonstrates how much he cares; he asks important questions. He is up to date on new research, suggesting different treatments for my condition (giving me hope). I'm on year 15- anyone facing a painful chronic condition, knows there are moments when life feels unbearable. I leave Collin feeling more empowered and advocated for. He makes me feel like he will not give up on me, and is standing w me in my struggle against this disease.
About Collin Maloney, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1831505148
Frequently Asked Questions
Collin Maloney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Collin Maloney accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Collin Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Collin Maloney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Collin Maloney.
