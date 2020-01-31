See All Physicians Assistants in Syracuse, NY
Collin Maloney, RPA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Collin Maloney, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY. 

Collin Maloney works at Syracuse Medical Center Neurology in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crouse Medical Practice
    739 Irving Ave Ste 340, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 470-7747
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Collin Maloney, RPA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831505148
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Collin Maloney, RPA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Collin Maloney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Collin Maloney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Collin Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Collin Maloney works at Syracuse Medical Center Neurology in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Collin Maloney’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Collin Maloney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Collin Maloney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Collin Maloney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Collin Maloney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

