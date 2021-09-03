Dr. Collin Myers, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collin Myers, PHD
Dr. Collin Myers, PHD is a Counselor in Stow, OH.
Dr. Myers works at
Fairhaven Counseling4301 Darrow Rd Ste 1450, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 940-2522Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 1:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Very personable with a good sense of humor. Dr. Myers does assessment for autism for adults, which was difficult to find.
- Counseling
- English
- 1588652853
- Houghton College
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
