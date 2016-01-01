See All Psychologists in Santa Clara, CA
Collins Chiu, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Collins Chiu, PSY

Psychology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Collins Chiu, PSY is a Psychologist in Santa Clara, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Henry Mellen, PHD
Dr. Henry Mellen, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maidena McLerran, PHD
Dr. Maidena McLerran, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    3964 Rivermark Plz PMB 115, Santa Clara, CA 95054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 930-8383
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Collins Chiu?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Collins Chiu, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Collins Chiu, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Collins Chiu to family and friends

    Collins Chiu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Collins Chiu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Collins Chiu, PSY.

    About Collins Chiu, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013087279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Collins Chiu, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Collins Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Collins Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Collins Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Collins Chiu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Collins Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Collins Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Collins Chiu, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.