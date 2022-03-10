Columbus Bryant IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Columbus Bryant IV, MSW
Overview
Columbus Bryant IV, MSW is a Clinical Psychologist in Wichita, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 9339 E 21st St N Ste 100, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 631-1222
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Columbus Bryant IV?
I couldn’t recommend him more. I’ve referred my spouse and a few friends here too. Dr. Bryant took the time to understand me and broke down different parts of tests we did for me to best understand it all too. Very welcoming and easy to talk to.
About Columbus Bryant IV, MSW
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477646230
Frequently Asked Questions
Columbus Bryant IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Columbus Bryant IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Columbus Bryant IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Columbus Bryant IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Columbus Bryant IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.