Connie Fleming, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Connie Fleming, LPC is an Individual Counselor in Mobile, AL.
Connie Fleming works at
Locations
Comprehensive MedPsych Systems1110 Montlimar Dr, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 662-9466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Optima Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to and she made me feel very accepted and cared about.
About Connie Fleming, LPC
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1083645808
Education & Certifications
- Troy State University Troy Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
