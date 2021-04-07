Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connie Hill, PHD
Overview of Dr. Connie Hill, PHD
Dr. Connie Hill, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Marietta, GA.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
Connie D. Hill Ph.d.125 Church St NE Ste 210, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 428-7395
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hill has helped me with many important things in my life, the loss of my child, the ending of a long employment relationship, and helping me with choices that I had to make regarding family and work. She is an excellent clinician, sympathetic and truly helpful.
About Dr. Connie Hill, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.