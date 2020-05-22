See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, NC
Connie Hinnant, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Connie Hinnant, FNP

Connie Hinnant, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, NC. 

Connie Hinnant works at Novant Health Family Medicine Jacksonville in Jacksonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Connie Hinnant's Office Locations

    Novant Health Family Medicine Jacksonville
    2000 Brabham Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28546 (910) 505-4448
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 22, 2020
    Excellent professional and interpersonal skills
    John Kane — May 22, 2020
    Photo: Connie Hinnant, FNP
    About Connie Hinnant, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1568487965
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

