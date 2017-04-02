See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Santa Maria, CA
Connie Hurdle, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Connie Hurdle, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Connie Hurdle works at Connie Hurdle LMFT in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connie Hurdle LMFT
    1414 S Miller St Ste D, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 748-6677
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Connie Hurdle, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538208814
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Bakersfield
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Connie Hurdle, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Connie Hurdle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Connie Hurdle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Connie Hurdle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Connie Hurdle works at Connie Hurdle LMFT in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Connie Hurdle’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Connie Hurdle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Connie Hurdle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Connie Hurdle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Connie Hurdle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

