Connie Hurdle, LMFT
Overview
Connie Hurdle, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Maria, CA.
Locations
Connie Hurdle LMFT1414 S Miller St Ste D, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 748-6677Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Connie has been a very helpful to me, in my time of grief Connie has helped me see daylight. Very easy to talk too and very helpful .
About Connie Hurdle, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1538208814
Education & Certifications
- California State University, Bakersfield
Frequently Asked Questions
