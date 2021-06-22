Connie Lee is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Connie Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Connie Lee
Offers telehealth
Overview
Connie Lee is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, MD.
Connie Lee works at
Locations
Columbia8205 Snowden River Pkwy Ste E, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 290-9990Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Walked in for appt and PA was able to see me. She wasn't pushy about medication or getting me to do any extra labs. Very young and understood my complaints. I would see her again for sure, it good to see someone more modern and that you can feel comfortable with.
About Connie Lee
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Korean
- 1801267919
Frequently Asked Questions
Connie Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Connie Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Connie Lee works at
Connie Lee speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Connie Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Connie Lee.
