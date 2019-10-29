See All Nurse Practitioners in Willisburg, KY
Connie Pate, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Connie Pate, APRN

Connie Pate, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Willisburg, KY. 

Connie Pate works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Willisburg, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Connie Pate's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    2387 Main St, Willisburg, KY 40078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 29, 2019
She is the best, she checks out everything you need and she is very supportive
Debra Coulter — Oct 29, 2019
Photo: Connie Pate, APRN
About Connie Pate, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1669412334
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Flaget Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Connie Pate, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Connie Pate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Connie Pate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Connie Pate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Connie Pate works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Willisburg, KY. View the full address on Connie Pate’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Connie Pate. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Connie Pate.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Connie Pate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Connie Pate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

