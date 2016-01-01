See All Psychologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Connie Pyburn, PHD

Psychology
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Connie Pyburn, PHD is a Psychologist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona State University.

Dr. Pyburn works at Connie S Pyburn Phd Pllc in Tempe, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connie S Pyburn Phd Pllc
    6625 S Rural Rd Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 345-2292
  2. 2
    1415 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 105B, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 577-5044
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Connie Pyburn, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013930437
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Arizona State University
