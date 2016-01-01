Dr. Pyburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Connie Pyburn, PHD is a Psychologist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona State University.
Dr. Pyburn works at
Locations
Connie S Pyburn Phd Pllc6625 S Rural Rd Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 345-2292
- 2 1415 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 105B, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 577-5044
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Connie Pyburn, PHD
- Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013930437
Education & Certifications
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pyburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pyburn works at
Dr. Pyburn speaks Spanish.
