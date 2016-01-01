Connie Marie Santiago has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Connie Marie Santiago, FNP-C
Overview of Connie Marie Santiago, FNP-C
Connie Marie Santiago, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Connie Marie Santiago works at
Connie Marie Santiago's Office Locations
-
1
Henderson Wellness Obgyn1552 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 933-5544
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Connie Marie Santiago?
About Connie Marie Santiago, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609412725
Frequently Asked Questions
Connie Marie Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Connie Marie Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Connie Marie Santiago works at
Connie Marie Santiago has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Connie Marie Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Connie Marie Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Connie Marie Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.