Jenna Dian, APRN is a Midwife in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Augsburg College and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Jenna Dian works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.