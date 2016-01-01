Jenna Dian, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Dian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenna Dian, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jenna Dian, APRN is a Midwife in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Augsburg College and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Jenna Dian works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jenna Dian?
About Jenna Dian, APRN
- Midwifery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1073273983
Education & Certifications
- Schering Fellowship
- Augsburg College
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Dian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jenna Dian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jenna Dian using Healthline FindCare.
Jenna Dian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jenna Dian works at
4 patients have reviewed Jenna Dian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Dian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Dian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Dian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.