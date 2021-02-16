See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Huntington Beach, CA
Constance Klein, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Constance Klein, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Constance Klein, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntington Beach, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    21131 Binghampton Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 964-5779

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Constance Klein?

    Feb 16, 2021
    I have been going to Connie regularly for almost 2 years NOW. I DEPEND on her to help me keep a clear mind and she does an AMAZING JOB -- redirecting me from all the negativity that I am giving on a regular basis from my parents (mostly mother). At times she can be the ONLY reason why I find some purpose in my life ! She is SOMEONE that I can TRUST at times she feels like the ONLY human that I can actually... trust!
    Kristibgm — Feb 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Constance Klein, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Constance Klein, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Constance Klein to family and friends

    Constance Klein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Constance Klein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Constance Klein, MA.

    About Constance Klein, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881708808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Constance Klein, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Constance Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Constance Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Constance Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Constance Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Constance Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Constance Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Constance Klein, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.