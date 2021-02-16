Constance Klein, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Constance Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Constance Klein, MA
Overview
Constance Klein, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntington Beach, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21131 Binghampton Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 964-5779
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Constance Klein?
I have been going to Connie regularly for almost 2 years NOW. I DEPEND on her to help me keep a clear mind and she does an AMAZING JOB -- redirecting me from all the negativity that I am giving on a regular basis from my parents (mostly mother). At times she can be the ONLY reason why I find some purpose in my life ! She is SOMEONE that I can TRUST at times she feels like the ONLY human that I can actually... trust!
About Constance Klein, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1881708808
Frequently Asked Questions
Constance Klein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Constance Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Constance Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Constance Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Constance Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Constance Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.