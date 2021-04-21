See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN

Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Constantine Checa-Gerena works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carolyn Callender, NP
Carolyn Callender, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Danielle Sheehan
Danielle Sheehan
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rose McCall, NP
Rose McCall, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Constantine Checa-Gerena's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maimonides Medical Center
    4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-6000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Constantine Checa-Gerena?

Apr 21, 2021
She was amazing, the first person that actually listen and cared about what i had to say. Definitely recommended
Dylan Smith — Apr 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN
How would you rate your experience with Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Constantine Checa-Gerena to family and friends

Constantine Checa-Gerena's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Constantine Checa-Gerena

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN.

About Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487122354
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Constantine Checa-Gerena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Constantine Checa-Gerena works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Constantine Checa-Gerena’s profile.

Constantine Checa-Gerena has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Constantine Checa-Gerena.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Constantine Checa-Gerena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Constantine Checa-Gerena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.