Dr. Salemis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constantinos Salemis, OD
Overview of Dr. Constantinos Salemis, OD
Dr. Constantinos Salemis, OD is an Optometrist in Westerly, RI.
Dr. Salemis works at
Dr. Salemis' Office Locations
Vision Care Associates Ltd.45 Wells St Ste 2020, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salemis?
Appreciate Dr. Salemis taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. He’s very understanding and listens to your concerns. He takes time with the patient to help them. Highly recommonded!
About Dr. Constantinos Salemis, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salemis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salemis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Salemis works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salemis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salemis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salemis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salemis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.