Dr. Cordell Calisterio, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calisterio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cordell Calisterio, OD
Overview of Dr. Cordell Calisterio, OD
Dr. Cordell Calisterio, OD is an Optometrist in Harper Woods, MI.
Dr. Calisterio works at
Dr. Calisterio's Office Locations
-
1
Eastland Dental Center18000 Vernier Rd, Harper Woods, MI 48225 Directions (313) 423-8972
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calisterio?
About Dr. Cordell Calisterio, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1215090113
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calisterio accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calisterio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calisterio works at
Dr. Calisterio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calisterio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calisterio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calisterio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.