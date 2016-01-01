See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Harper Woods, MI
Dr. Cordell Calisterio, OD

Optometry
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cordell Calisterio, OD

Dr. Cordell Calisterio, OD is an Optometrist in Harper Woods, MI. 

Dr. Calisterio works at Eastland Dental Center in Harper Woods, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Calisterio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eastland Dental Center
    18000 Vernier Rd, Harper Woods, MI 48225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 423-8972
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Cordell Calisterio, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1215090113
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cordell Calisterio, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calisterio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calisterio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calisterio works at Eastland Dental Center in Harper Woods, MI. View the full address on Dr. Calisterio’s profile.

    Dr. Calisterio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calisterio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calisterio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calisterio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

