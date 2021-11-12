Dr. Corey Burchette, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burchette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Burchette, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Verona, NJ.
NJ Memory Center80 Pompton Ave Ste 106, Verona, NJ 07044 DirectionsMonday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
Highly recommended. Did great job.
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
Dr. Burchette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burchette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burchette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burchette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burchette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burchette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burchette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.