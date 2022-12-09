Dr. Sondrup accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corey Sondrup, DC
Overview
Dr. Corey Sondrup, DC is a Chiropractor in Ogden, UT.
Dr. Sondrup works at
Locations
Optimal Health Dynamics PC1117 Country Hills Dr Ste 2, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 476-1752
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It is with the greatest pleasure and gratitude that I write this review of Dr. Sondrup. I met him about 16 years ago at a health seminar. I've taken several seminars he's given since then and have been a patient of his since that time. I highly recommend him for the following reasons: 1)His willingness to work with other medical professionals I may be seeing; 2)His knowledge of allopathic as well as many other types of energy and wholistic healing methods; 3)His open enthusiasm in what he does! He seems to really love what he does which seems to motivate him to be constantly learning and contributing to the healing profession; 4)He listens well. He's easy to talk to and has an open nature; 5)He's not expensive!!!! So, yes!!! I highly recommend this well-rounded and well-informed medical professional to you!
About Dr. Corey Sondrup, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sondrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sondrup works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sondrup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sondrup.
