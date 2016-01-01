Corey Weidman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corey Weidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Corey Weidman, PA-C
Overview of Corey Weidman, PA-C
Corey Weidman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Low Moor, VA. They graduated from Alderson-Broaddus College and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.

Corey Weidman's Office Locations
Jackson River Surgical Specialists1 Arh Ln Ste 100, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 202-7483Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
About Corey Weidman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013912104
Education & Certifications
- Alderson-Broaddus College
