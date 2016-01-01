See All Physicians Assistants in Low Moor, VA
Corey Weidman, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Corey Weidman, PA-C

Corey Weidman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Low Moor, VA. They graduated from Alderson-Broaddus College and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.

Corey Weidman works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine and Orthopedics - Jackson River in Low Moor, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Corey Weidman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson River Surgical Specialists
    1 Arh Ln Ste 100, Low Moor, VA 24457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 202-7483
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Corey Weidman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013912104
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Alderson-Broaddus College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Corey Weidman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corey Weidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Corey Weidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Corey Weidman works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine and Orthopedics - Jackson River in Low Moor, VA. View the full address on Corey Weidman’s profile.

    Corey Weidman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Corey Weidman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corey Weidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corey Weidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

