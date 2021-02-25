Cori Harrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cori Harrell, ARNP
Cori Harrell, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic At Executive Park12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 712-7533
- Aetna
Saw her several times at Maxa Internal Medicine. She was always sweet, caring and found cure for UTI others had treated for over a year.
About Cori Harrell, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245578954
Cori Harrell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cori Harrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Cori Harrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cori Harrell.
