Corie Ascani

Clinical Psychology
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Corie Ascani is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Cruz, CA. 

Corie Ascani works at Healthy Dragon Acupuncture Prof. Corp. in Santa Cruz, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Dragon Acupuncture Prof. Corp.
    320 River St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 930-0196
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 16, 2018
    Dr. A is wonderful. I have been a patient of her's for 3 years. The information I got from testing and therapy recommendations have helped me find effective coping skills to function at work and with my various family struggles. She is always there when I need her. Super professional, caring but gives it to me straight. No sugar coating. Dr. Ascani has changed my life.
    Brian Grant in CA — Sep 16, 2018
    About Corie Ascani

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841449337
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Corie Ascani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Corie Ascani works at Healthy Dragon Acupuncture Prof. Corp. in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Corie Ascani’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Corie Ascani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corie Ascani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corie Ascani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corie Ascani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

