Corina Picchiottino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corina Picchiottino, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Corina Picchiottino, APRN
Corina Picchiottino, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Corina Picchiottino works at
Corina Picchiottino's Office Locations
-
1
Centennial2400 Patterson St Ste 500, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-7400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Corina Picchiottino?
Absolutely wonderful. Young? yes but well educated VERY attentive and patient and family centric. She has been a life saver - literally. Taking the time to call after hours to discuss treatments and to follow up on general overall well being. NEVER judgmental. She is not a squishy placating provider so if you're looking to be coddled she is not for you. If you are looking for honesty, a directed treatment plan with action items and true healing - she the one. She cares - its not just a job for her.
About Corina Picchiottino, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962043489
Frequently Asked Questions
Corina Picchiottino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Corina Picchiottino works at
2 patients have reviewed Corina Picchiottino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corina Picchiottino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corina Picchiottino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corina Picchiottino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.