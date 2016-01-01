Corinna Walker, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corinna Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Corinna Walker, LPC
Overview
Corinna Walker, LPC is a Psychotherapist in El Paso, TX.
Corinna Walker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy221 N Kansas St # 700, El Paso, TX 79901 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Corinna Walker?
About Corinna Walker, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1841566874
Frequently Asked Questions
Corinna Walker accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corinna Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Corinna Walker works at
Corinna Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Corinna Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corinna Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corinna Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.