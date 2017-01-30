See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Corinne Hinson, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Corinne Hinson, FNP

Corinne Hinson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Corinne Hinson works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Corinne Hinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Chattanooga Heart Institute
    2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Jan 30, 2017
I have been so impressed with Ms. Hinson. She has been a tremendous help to me and my family. I had to have 2 colonoscopies in one week a few months ago. She had patience with me and sat with me and my wife to explain fully what was going on. She is very knowledgeable and an expert in her field. I have been seeing her since with follow-up appointments and also regarding my liver. I have seen a significant improvement in my overall health and I attribute that to her and her staff.
Mark Teter in Ringgold, GA — Jan 30, 2017
About Corinne Hinson, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1225582141
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

