Corinne Kirkland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Corinne Kirkland, ARNP
Overview of Corinne Kirkland, ARNP
Corinne Kirkland, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corinne Kirkland's Office Locations
- 1 11440 N Kendall Dr Ste 109, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 263-0001
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have see Corinne Kirkland, by luck, several times. She is very patience, informative, and has great bedside manner.
About Corinne Kirkland, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528024205
Corinne Kirkland accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corinne Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Corinne Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corinne Kirkland.
