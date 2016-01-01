See All Plastic Surgeons in West Berlin, NJ
Corinne Rieser, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Corinne Rieser, PA-C

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (56)
Map Pin Small West Berlin, NJ
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Corinne Rieser, PA-C

Corinne Rieser, PA-C is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Berlin, NJ. 

Corinne Rieser works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in West Berlin, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Corinne Rieser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    301 N Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Delta Dental
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Corinne Rieser?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Corinne Rieser, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Corinne Rieser, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Corinne Rieser to family and friends

    Corinne Rieser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Corinne Rieser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Corinne Rieser, PA-C.

    About Corinne Rieser, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1497393094
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Corinne Rieser, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corinne Rieser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Corinne Rieser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Corinne Rieser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Corinne Rieser works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in West Berlin, NJ. View the full address on Corinne Rieser’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Corinne Rieser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corinne Rieser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corinne Rieser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corinne Rieser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.