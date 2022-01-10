Corinne Stratton accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corinne Stratton, PA-C
Overview
Corinne Stratton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Worcester, MA.
Corinne Stratton works at
Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-1886
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We saw her in January 2022 on the service of Dr Conolly. She was interested, compassionate and very thorough. She arranged things efficiently and with due regard for the patient's needs. We were very pleased with her work.
About Corinne Stratton, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881011435
Frequently Asked Questions
Corinne Stratton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Corinne Stratton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corinne Stratton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corinne Stratton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corinne Stratton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.