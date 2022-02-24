See All Physicians Assistants in Syracuse, NY
Corissa Tefft, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Corissa Tefft, PA is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY. 

Corissa Tefft works at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crouse Medical Practice Neurosurgery
    739 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 701-2550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2022
Corissa has been a great provider. Spent more time, and seemed to genuinely care, more than anyone I've seen in 20 yrs. With her, I feel we established a good working, understanding, relationship, which is the goal.
Nancy G — Feb 24, 2022
    Nancy G — Feb 24, 2022
    Photo: Corissa Tefft, PA
    About Corissa Tefft, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568901007
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Corissa Tefft, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corissa Tefft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Corissa Tefft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Corissa Tefft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Corissa Tefft works at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Corissa Tefft’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Corissa Tefft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corissa Tefft.

