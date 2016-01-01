See All Nurse Practitioners in Chesterfield, MO
Corri Payton, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Corri Payton, ANP

Corri Payton, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chesterfield, MO. 

Corri Payton works at Washington University And Barnes-Jewish Orthopedic Center in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Corri Payton's Office Locations

    Washington University
    14532 South Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Corri Payton, ANP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780718247
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Corri Payton, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corri Payton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Corri Payton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Corri Payton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Corri Payton works at Washington University And Barnes-Jewish Orthopedic Center in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Corri Payton’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Corri Payton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corri Payton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corri Payton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corri Payton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

