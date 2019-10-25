Corry Paul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Corry Paul, AGPCNP-BC
Overview of Corry Paul, AGPCNP-BC
Corry Paul, AGPCNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Corry Paul's Office Locations
NP Housecalls83 Altentann, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 645-3031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Totally prepared, knows all the questions to ask and knows what to do when the patient mentions something. A positive person!
About Corry Paul, AGPCNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902380124
3 patients have reviewed Corry Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corry Paul.
