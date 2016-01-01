See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Cortis Bailey, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Cortis Bailey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Cortis Bailey works at Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians
    4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-5001

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • Male
  • 1386606564
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

