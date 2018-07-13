Cortland Seaver, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cortland Seaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cortland Seaver, PA
Overview
Cortland Seaver, PA is a Physician Assistant in Saginaw, MI.
Cortland Seaver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers1522 Janes Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 755-0316
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cortland Seaver?
Very caring person. He has helped me out alot and does what is best for you.
About Cortland Seaver, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326462425
Frequently Asked Questions
Cortland Seaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cortland Seaver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cortland Seaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cortland Seaver works at
3 patients have reviewed Cortland Seaver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cortland Seaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cortland Seaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cortland Seaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.