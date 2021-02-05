Dr. Cory Bosanko, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosanko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Bosanko, OD
Overview of Dr. Cory Bosanko, OD
Dr. Cory Bosanko, OD is an Optometrist in Crossville, TN.
Dr. Bosanko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bosanko's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Center Of Tennessee15 Iris Ln, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 456-2728
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bosanko?
Amazing eye doctor. He listened to my concerns and instantly knew what would fix my problem with the dermatitis around my eyes. He has a great way of interacting with his patients as well.
About Dr. Cory Bosanko, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1730180704
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bosanko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosanko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosanko works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosanko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosanko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosanko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosanko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.