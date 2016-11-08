See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Winfield, KS
Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD

Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD is an Optometrist in Winfield, KS. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.

Dr. Lindenman works at Winfield Family Optometry in Winfield, KS with other offices in Andover, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Lindenman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winfield Family Optometry
    3000 E 9th Ave Ste B, Winfield, KS 67156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 221-2015
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Andover Family Optometry
    215 S Andover Rd, Andover, KS 67002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 361-1020
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lindenman?

Nov 08, 2016
Very courteous, kind, professional. The eye exam was easy and he answered all the questions that I had for him. Everything was also explained in easy to understand terms. Highly recommend Dr. Lindenman!
Sherri Hester in Arkansas City, KS — Nov 08, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lindenman to family and friends

Dr. Lindenman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lindenman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD.

About Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Southern College of Optometry
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Kansas / Main Campus
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lindenman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lindenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindenman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindenman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD?

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.