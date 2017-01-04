Dr. Cosmin Negrut, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Negrut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cosmin Negrut, OD
Overview of Dr. Cosmin Negrut, OD
Dr. Cosmin Negrut, OD is an Optometrist in Hickory, NC.
Dr. Negrut works at
Dr. Negrut's Office Locations
Sam's Club Optical 30-63552435 US Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 326-8787
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment last year with Dr. Negrut was great. He was pleasant, thorough and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Cosmin Negrut, OD
- Optometry
- English, Romanian
- 1407932551
Dr. Negrut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Negrut accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Negrut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Negrut speaks Romanian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Negrut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negrut.
