See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, SC
Coty Campbell, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Coty Campbell, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Coty Campbell, NP

Coty Campbell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC. 

Coty Campbell works at Columbia Dermatology in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Kesha Watkins, NP
Kesha Watkins, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Coty Campbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Dermatology
    1600 Lake Murray Blvd, Columbia, SC 29212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 731-9600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Coty Campbell?

    May 29, 2017
    We have been going to her since our oldest son was a baby . both of our boys had eczema bad and she was great ! the staff are also friendly ! I had a scalp biopsy done here and they did great and told me what to do about the situation . I recommend them .
    Charlotte, NC — May 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Coty Campbell, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Coty Campbell, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Coty Campbell to family and friends

    Coty Campbell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Coty Campbell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Coty Campbell, NP.

    About Coty Campbell, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265579106
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Coty Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Coty Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Coty Campbell works at Columbia Dermatology in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Coty Campbell’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Coty Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Coty Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Coty Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Coty Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Coty Campbell, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.