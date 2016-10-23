Courtenay Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Courtenay Wells, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Courtenay Wells, RN
Courtenay Wells, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, IN.
Courtenay Wells works at
Courtenay Wells' Office Locations
Estep Family Medicine3774 Bayley Dr Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 807-8200
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Courtenay is definitely a kindred spirit. She makes sure you have a meaningful visit, spending an ample amount of time with her patients. She seems very knowledgeable, capable in her profession and is also well versed in literature and poetry, as well!
About Courtenay Wells, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093824815
Courtenay Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtenay Wells works at
2 patients have reviewed Courtenay Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtenay Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtenay Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtenay Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.