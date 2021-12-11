Courtney Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Amin, PA
Overview
Courtney Amin, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO.
Courtney Amin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BJC Medical Group at O'Fallon2630 State Highway K Ste 100, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 240-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Progress West Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Courtney Amin?
Courtney listened to my issues carefully and gave understandable feedback. Referred me to a specialist, added meds, adjusted meds. Very professional and considerate. She's my new go to Nurse Practioner.
About Courtney Amin, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1508273533
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Amin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Amin works at
2 patients have reviewed Courtney Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.